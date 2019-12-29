Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Vikas Krishan in Final of Trials for Boxing Olympic Qualifiers, Ashish, Satish in Men's Squad

Ashish Kumar and Satish Kumar claimed their spot in the Indian men's team for the Olympic Qualifiers while Vikas Krishan will compete in the final on Monday.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2019, 11:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vikas Krishan in Final of Trials for Boxing Olympic Qualifiers, Ashish, Satish in Men's Squad
Vikas Krishan. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Bengaluru: Asian silver-medallist Ashish Kumar (75kg) and veteran Satish kumar (+91kg) booked their places in the Indian men's boxing squad for next year's Olympic qualifiers, while comeback man Vikas Krishan (69kg) advanced to the finals on the opening day of the trials here on Sunday.

Ashish defeated reigning national champion and South Asian Games gold-medallist Ankit Khatana in a unanimous verdict to be assured of a spot in the squad for the Asia/Oceania zone qualifiers in China, scheduled from February 3 to 14.

Satish, a Commonwealth and Asian Games medallist, booked his berth with a split verdict triumph over Narender. Joining the two was Sachin Kumar, who claimed the 81kg spot with a victory over Brijesh Yadav.

The 81kg division was to feature Asian silver-medallist Sumit Sangwan too but he has been suspended for a year after failing a dope test.

In other results, Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Vikas Krishan, who quit the professional circuit after an injury breakdown earlier this year, moved into the final with a unanimous win over Ashish Kulheria. The recently-crowned South Asian Games champion will face Duryodhan Negi in the final on Monday. Negi defeated Naveen Boora in a split decision.

Another CWG gold-winner Gaurav Solanki (57kg) too advanced to the final by getting the better of Kavinder Singh Bisht, an Asian silver-medallist and a world quarterfinalist. He won on a split decision.

Next up for Solanki is Mohammed Hussamuddin, a CWG bronze-medallist, who edged past former youth world champion Sachin Siwach. Siwach had won a gold at the South Asian Games earlier this month.

In the 91kg category, Naveen Kumar won his preliminary bout against Gaurav Chauhan in a split decision to set up a final clash with CWG bronze-medallist Naman Tanwar.

Amit Panghal (52kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) have already claimed their place in the team after winning medals at the world championships in September. While Panghal claimed a pathbreaking silver, Kaushik brought home a bronze, fulfilling the criteria for selection set by the Boxing Federation of India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram