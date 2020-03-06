Vikas Krishan Outboxes Kyrgyzstan's Nursultan Mamataly to Enter Asian Olympic Qualifiers Quarters

New Delhi: Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vikas Krishan (69kg) put up a dominating performance to begin his campaign with a 5-0 victory against Kyrgyzstan's Nursultan Mamataly at the Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan on Friday.

The former Asian Games gold medallist hardly put a foot wrong in a powerful display to storm into the quarter-finals, where he will meet the third seed Quincy Mensah Sewonrets Okazawa of Japan. One more win will see Krishan book his trip to Tokyo.

On Saturday, London Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom (51kg) and World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) will begin their quest for a 2020 Tokyo Olympic berth at the Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Mary Kom has her eyes set on qualifying for the Olympics for a second time. Time and again, Mary Kom has expressed her desire to win a gold medal at the Olympics for India, and since earning a bronze medal at the World Championships, the veteran has been training for the same. Mary Kom's bronze at the Worlds made her the first boxer - male or female - to win a staggering eight medals from the prestigious world event.

The six-time world champion has been seeded second in her category and will face New Zealand's Tasmyn Benny in the first round. Two wins will take her to Tokyo in what could realistically be her last appearance at the Games.

"Mary knows that this is her last Olympics and wants to do her best to close her dream with a medal. She has worked hard especially the reactivity work on the legs and has been working hard to be in good shape," said Raffaele Bergamasco, foreign coach for Indian women's boxing.

As for Panghal, he is currently enjoying a purple patch in his career. A gold at the Asian Games was the start of his dominant show and he only soared to greater heights in his next few elite tournaments. With a gold at the Asian Championships and a historic silver at the World Championships, Panghal is ready to give his all to fulfil his Olympic dream.

He starts off his campaign against Mongolia's Enkhmanadakh Kharkhuu after a first-round bye as the top seed in his category and has a 1-1 record against his opponent. Determined as ever, Panghal is upbeat to avenge his defeat in his last meeting with Kharkuu and get his campaign off to a flying start.

"Amit boxed against him before in Asian Games and beat him one-sided. And in the World Military Games, Amit lost by 5:0 to the same guy. Our plan is to create surprises in every round and am sure Amit would like to even scores as he faces his opponent tomorrow (Saturday)," said CA Kuttappa, India's head boxing coach.