Ace Indian boxer Vikas Krishan Yadav has already etched his name in the history books just by qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Games. He is only the second pugilist from India to qualify in three Olympic Games after Vijender Singh. Vikas has also represented India in the 2012 London Games and 2016 Rio Olympics. However, despite being India’s top medal contender, he was medal-less in both his previous attempts. And Tokyo 2020 is the perfect opportunity for him to make up for the lost time.

Born in 1992, Vikas comes from a humble background; his family resides in Singhwa Khas Village of Hisar district. Vikas’s father Krishan Kumar Yadav is a government employee. Vikas joined Bhiwani Boxing Club at the age of ten and later moved to Pune to train at the Army Sports Institute.

After receiving training at Army Sports Institute, Vikas started his professional journey and stunned many by winning his first Gold medal in the 48kg category at the World Cadet Boxing Championships at the age of 15 in 2007. After that, he never looked back and went on to win several laurels for the country.

The biggest breakthrough in Vikas’ career came in 2010 when he won the Gold medal in 69kg Middleweight at the Asian Youth Boxing Championship. He followed it up with another Gold medal at the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships in the same year. He finished that year with a Bronze medal in the Lightweight category at the Youth Olympics in Singapore and a Gold medal at the Guangzhou Asian Games.

Next year, he won a Bronze medal in Welterweight at the World Amateur Boxing Championship. He also represented India in London Games but bowed out from the mega event in the preliminary round.

He is also an Asian Games bronze medallist and his medal cabinet also has an Asian Boxing Championships silver medal.

The highlight of Vikas’ career is his 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal that he won in the Middleweight category.

Age - 29

Sports/Discipline – Boxing, 69 kg

Working Ranking – N/A

First Olympic Games – 2012 London Games

Major Achievements

2018 Asian Games: Bronze medal

2018 Commonwealth Games: Gold medal

2017 Asian Boxing Championship: Bronze medal

2011 World Championships: Bronze medal

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Vikas qualified for the Tokyo Games after defeating Japan’s Sewon Okazawa, world No 6 and the third seed in the 69kg weight class by 5-0 at the Asia-Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in March 2020.

Recent Performances

He played his last professional boxing match in 2020 against Ablaikhan Zhussupov of Kazakhstan during the semifinals of the Asia-Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in March. The ace boxer went past Zhussupov to book the summit clash with Jordan’s Zeyad Eashash. However, he was forced to withdraw from the event due to an eye injury and had to be satisfied with the silver medal as his opponent was given a walkover.

2016 Rio Olympics Performance

Vikas qualified for the Rio after taking the bronze medal at the Olympic qualifiers. In his first few games, Vikas impressed many in Rio Games as he defeated America’s Charles Cornell and Turkey’s Önder Şipal.

However, the ace boxer bowed out of the event medal-less after losing to Bektemir Melikuziev of Uzbekistan in the Quarter Final of Men’s Middle 75 kg Boxing.

