SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vikings LB Cam Smith to miss season due to heart condition

Vikings LB Cam Smith to miss season due to heart condition

Minnesota Vikings secondyear linebacker Cameron Smith will miss the 2020 season because of a heart condition that was discovered after he tested positive for COVID19 upon reporting to training camp two weeks ago.

Share this:

EAGAN, Minn. Minnesota Vikings second-year linebacker Cameron Smith will miss the 2020 season because of a heart condition that was discovered after he tested positive for COVID-19 upon reporting to training camp two weeks ago.

The Vikings made the procedural move on Monday of waiving Smith with a non-football injury designation. Upon clearing waivers, he’ll revert to the reserve list for non-football injuries. Smith, who played mostly on special teams as a rookie, was a fifth-round draft pick out of USC in 2019.

Smith announced on his Instagram account on Saturday that he needs open heart surgery to fix a bicuspid aortic valve he was born with.

It is really a blessing that we found this as my heart is severely enlarged and wouldnt have lasted much longer, Smith said. The Lord works in mysterious ways, but I could really feel him on this one!

He said the procedure won’t be career ending.

By no means am I ready to be done playing football, Smith posted. There is still so much more I want to accomplish on the field.

___

Also Watch

Sachin Pilot Irons Out Issues With Party After Meeting Top Leadership | CNN News18

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 11, 2020, 3:23 AM IST
Next Story
Loading