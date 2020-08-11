Vikings LB Cam Smith to miss season due to heart condition

EAGAN, Minn. Minnesota Vikings second-year linebacker Cameron Smith will miss the 2020 season because of a heart condition that was discovered after he tested positive for COVID-19 upon reporting to training camp two weeks ago.

The Vikings made the procedural move on Monday of waiving Smith with a non-football injury designation. Upon clearing waivers, he’ll revert to the reserve list for non-football injuries. Smith, who played mostly on special teams as a rookie, was a fifth-round draft pick out of USC in 2019.

Smith announced on his Instagram account on Saturday that he needs open heart surgery to fix a bicuspid aortic valve he was born with.

He said the procedure won’t be career ending.

By no means am I ready to be done playing football, Smith posted. There is still so much more I want to accomplish on the field.

___

Also Watch Sachin Pilot Irons Out Issues With Party After Meeting Top Leadership | CNN News18

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor