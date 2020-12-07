Vikings Lose Kendricks; Arnette, Gore Suffer Concussions

The Minnesota Vikings lost 2019 All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks to an aggravated calf injury in warmups prior to their 27-24 overtime win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Vikings improving defense still came up big, forcing four takeaways.

Kendricks had been on the injury report during the week with a calf injury.

There were a number of injuries in the Las Vegas Raiders last-second, 31-28 victory against the winless New York Jets.

Raiders rookie cornerback Damon Arnette and Jets running back Frank Gore both suffered concussions when they collided helmet-to-helmet on the games second play. Arnette left last weeks game at Atlanta with a concussion, but returned to practice during the week.

Raiders safety Jeff Heath left in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. Jets guard Greg Van Roten and safety Ashtyn Davis both left with foot injuries.

In other injury news:

Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson left with a leg injury in the first half of New Orleans 21-16 win over Atlanta. He was starting in place of Janoris Jenkins, who missed the game with a knee injury.

Falcons safety Riccardo Allen suffered a concussion in the second half.

The Lions lost right tackle Tyrell Crosby (ankle), cornerback Mike Ford (back) and safety C.J. Moore (ankle) in a 34-30 win against Chicago.

Bears tight end J.P. Holtz hurt his shoulder.

Colts right tackle LeRaven Clark was carted off the field with an ankle injury in the first quarter of a 26-20 win against the Texans.

Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown sustained a concussion in the first quarter.

Dolphins guard Ereck Flowers (left ankle) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (chest) were knocked out of Miamis 19-7 win against Cincinnati.

Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams (right knee) was carted off the field in the fourth quarter. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander also left the game.

Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was checked for a concussion in a 41-35 win against Tennessee.

