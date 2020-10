Vikings Trade DE Yannick Ngakoue To Ravens For Draft Picks

MINNEAPOLIS: The Minnesota Vikings traded defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens for draft picks on Thursday, less than two months after acquiring the fifth-year pass rusher in a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ngakoue is tied for fourth in the NFL with five sacks in six games, including two forced fumbles, but the Vikings entered their bye week with a 1-5 record and thus more incentive to focus on the future than stay competitive in 2020.

This was an opportunity that I felt would accomplish both the short and long term as we move forward, but these decisions arent easy to make, Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said.

With Everson Griffen gone via free agency and Danielle Hunter injured since the beginning of training camp with a potentially season-ending neck injury, the Vikings on Aug. 31 sent a second-round draft pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth-round selection in 2022 for Ngakoue. He wanted to leave the Jaguars after accumulating 37 1/2 sacks in four years.

The Vikings didn’t disclose specifics of the acquired draft selections. ESPN reported the Ravens will send a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick.

Both teams are on their bye week.

The Ravens (5-1) could use Ngakoue to enhance a pass rush that has been productive of late but could use the help. Despite getting seven sacks against Cincinnati two weeks ago, five of those came from defensive backs. Defensive end Calais Campbell was acquired via trade, also from Jacksonville, during the last offseason. He had three of Baltimores six sacks last week in a 30-28 win at Philadelphia. The Ravens are fourth in the league in sacks per pass attempt.

We are excited to add Yannick Ngakoue to our football team, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. Yannick is someone who we are very familiar with going back to the draft process years ago. He is an exciting player and a dangerous pass rusher who makes us better. Yannick grew up here. Hes the type of person we welcome in our building. Finally, we are not finished building this team, as we continue to chase our ultimate goals.

AP Sports Writer David Ginsburg contributed

