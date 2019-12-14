Vikrant Sharma-Aayushi Gupta Win 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team National Title
Uttar Pradesh's Vikrant Sharma and Aayushi Gupta got the better of Haryana's Pankaj Kumar and Harshita Dahiya 16-8 in the gold medal match.
Representative Image.
Bhopal: Uttar Pradesh's Vikrant Sharma and Aayushi Gupta combined to win the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team at the 63rd National Shooting Championship Competitions for Rifle and Pistol here on Saturday.
Vikrant and Aayushi got the better of Haryana's Pankaj Kumar and Harshita Dahiya 16-8 in the gold medal match.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Rudrankksh Patil and Janhavi Khanvilkar won the junior title in the same event, beating West Bengal's Srinjoy Datta and Mehuli Ghosh 17-13 in a much more tightly contested final.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mardaani 2 and Jumanji The Next Level Box Office Day 1: Hollywood Film Leads
- Trump Makes Twitter Record by Tweeting 123 Times in Couple of Hours Amid Impeachment Charges
- WWE TLC 2019: Date, Time, Match Card and Everything You Need to Know
- IndiGo Passengers Stuck in Aerobridge for 8 Hours, Airline Blames Bad Weather for Delay
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20-Year-Old Drinks Chemical Instead of Water While Playing Game