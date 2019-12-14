Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Vikrant Sharma-Aayushi Gupta Win 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team National Title

Uttar Pradesh's Vikrant Sharma and Aayushi Gupta got the better of Haryana's Pankaj Kumar and Harshita Dahiya 16-8 in the gold medal match.

PTI

Updated:December 14, 2019, 10:21 PM IST
Vikrant Sharma-Aayushi Gupta Win 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team National Title
Representative Image.

Bhopal: Uttar Pradesh's Vikrant Sharma and Aayushi Gupta combined to win the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team at the 63rd National Shooting Championship Competitions for Rifle and Pistol here on Saturday.

Vikrant and Aayushi got the better of Haryana's Pankaj Kumar and Harshita Dahiya 16-8 in the gold medal match.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Rudrankksh Patil and Janhavi Khanvilkar won the junior title in the same event, beating West Bengal's Srinjoy Datta and Mehuli Ghosh 17-13 in a much more tightly contested final.

Photogallery

