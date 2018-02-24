English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Viktor Axelsen Pulls Out of All England Championship
Recuperating from an ankle injury, World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen has pulled out of the prestigious All England championship scheduled to be held at Birmingham from March 14-18
Viktor Axelsen. (PBL Image)
New Delhi: Recuperating from an ankle injury, World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen has pulled out of the prestigious All England championship scheduled to be held at Birmingham from March 14-18.
"It's too big a risk for me to play the All England Open. I won't be able to make it in time and be fit. I was told by doctors after surgery that I have to play safe and take care of my body. So it is a big disappointment because I love playing in Birmingham, so it is tough," Axelsen said.
The 24-year-old Danish star had been in sensational form last season, winning the World Championship and retaining the Dubai Super Series Final, besides clinching the Japan Open and India Open.
He had made a rampaging start to the new season with a victory at the Malaysia Masters but retired in the second round of the Indonesia Masters after suffering an ankle injury. He missed the India Open and the European Team Championships and a few days back had to undergo surgery.
