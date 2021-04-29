VIL vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's UEFA Europa League 2020-21, Match in Villarreal April 30 12:30 AM IST

VIL vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Semi Final Match between Villarreal and Arsenal: Premier League club Arsenal will take on La Liga side Villarreal in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final at Estadio de La Ceramica on Friday. Villarreal is being coached by Unai Emery, an ex-Arsenal manager and he has been the Sevilla coach as well and is a serial Europa League winner. That makes this a very interesting match-up. Villarreal defeated Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals while Arsenal beat Slavia Prague 5-1 over two legs. Emery has found his magic with Villarreal, guiding the team to 11 wins in their 12 Europa League games this season, which includes a perfect six in six record at home. Arsenal, on the other hand, have a very slim chance of qualifing for the Champions League via the Premier League and hence, they are likely to prioritise the continental crown.

The VIL vs ARS UEFA Europa League 2020-21 match is scheduled to start at 12:30AM IST.

Ahead of the match between VIL vs ARS, here is everything you need to know:

The match will be played on Friday, April 30 at Estadio de La Ceramica. The game will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Captain: Bernd Leno

Vice-Captain: Nicolas Pepe

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Defenders: Alfonso Pedraza, Raul Albiol, Granit Xhaka, Hector Bellerin

Midfielders: Dani Parejo, Bukayo Saka, Manu Trigueros

Strikers: Gerard Moreno, Nicolas Pepe, Eddie Nketiah

Villarreal probable starting line-up: Asenjo; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Chukwueze, Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros; Moreno, Alcacer

Arsenal probable starting line-up: Leno; Chambers, Holding, Gabriel, Xhaka; Partey, Ceballos; Saka, Odegaard, Pepe; Lacazette

