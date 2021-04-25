VIL vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s La Liga 2020-21 between Villarreal vs Barcelona:Barcelona are back in action this weekend and will hope to strengthen their title bid as Villarreal welcome them to Estadio de la Ceramica, in Villarreal. The crucial La Liga 2020-21 fixture will be played on Sunday and will start at 07:45 PM IST. Villarreal suffered a shock defeat against Deportivo Alaves earlier this week and will want to bounce back in this fixture. Whereas, ease past Getafe in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match. Barca are currently third in the standings, five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid with a game in hand. While Villarreal occupy seventh position, one point behind fifth-placed Real Sociedad.

La Liga 2020-21 Villarreal vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

Villarreal will be without the services of Vicente Iborra, while Pervis Estupinan’s participation remains doubtful. Meanwhile Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho are sidelined with long-term injuries for Barca. While Ousmane Dembele and Neto remain doubtful.

VIL vs BAR Live Streaming

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast in India. However, fans can live stream for free on the official La Liga Facebook page.

VIL vs BAR Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, April 25 at the Estadio Estadio de la Ceramica, in Villareal. The game will start at 07:45 PM IST.

VIL vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lionel Messi

Vice-Captain: Gerard Pique

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Oscar Mingueza

Midfielders: Samuel Chukwueze, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong,Antoine Griezmann

Strikers: Lionel Messi, Paco Alcacer

VIL vs BAR Probable XIs

Villarreal: Sergio Asenjo (GK); Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Juan Foyth; Etienne Capoue, Manu Trigueros, Dani Parejo; Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer, Samuel Chukwueze

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GK); Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza; Sergino Dest, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here