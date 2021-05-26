VIL vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Europa League match between Villarreal vs Manchester United: Villarreal will take on Manchester United in the final of the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday. The match will take place at the Stadion Energa Gdansk. Going into the match Villarreal would be extra motivated as they are hoping to secure their UEFA Champions League berth by winning the final against the Premier League giants.

On the other hand, Man United would aim to finish their impressive season on a high note by winning the first piece of silverware under coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. While Villarreal defeated Arsenal 2-1 on aggregate in the semifinals, Man United defeated Serie A giant AS Roma to reach the final.

So far, Villarreal and Manchester United have faced each other four times. Before today, they have only met in the Champions League and interestingly neither Villarreal nor Man United have been able to score a goal against each other as all their encounters have ended in goalless draws.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Man United and Villarreal; here is everything you need to know:

VIL vs MUN Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League in India.

VIL vs MUN Live Streaming

The match between VIL vs MUN is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

VIL vs MUN Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, May 27 at Man United’s Old Trafford stadium. The game will start at 12: 30 am (IST).

VIL vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Gerard Moreno

Vice-Captain- Bruno Fernandes

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Raul Albiol, Mario Gaspar

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (C), Paul Pogba, Manuel Trigueros, Dani Parejo

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Gerard Moreno

VIL vs MUN Probable XIs:

Villarreal Starting Line-up: Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Mario Gaspar; Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Manuel Trigueros; Yeremi Pino, Gerard Moreno, Carlos Bacca

Manchester United Starting Line-up: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba; Edinson Cavani

