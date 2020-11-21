VIL vs RM Dream11 Predictions, La Liga 2020-21 Villarreal vs Real Madrid Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Villarreal will enjoy the familiar conditions of their home ground at Estadio de la Ceramica when they take on Real Madrid in the Round 10 of the ongoing La Liga 2020-21 season. Villarreal have earned themselves the Number 2 spot, winning three of their last five games, while the other two ended in draws. Real Madrid stood on the fourth position with five wins in eight matches. They lost their most recent encounter to Valencia by 1-4. They will certainly look to rebound and give a tough contest to the host side.

Villarreal’s Paco Alcacer has been very impressive having scored five goals this season. Gerard Moreno, with four goals, has also made a significant contribution. Real Madrid will have to bring their A game here to have a shot at overtaking their opponents in the table. The match will be played at 8:45 pm IST.

VIL vs RM La Liga 2020-21, Villarreal vs Real Madrid Live Streaming

Villarreal vs Real Madrid match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream at Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

VIL vs RM La Liga 2020-21, Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Match Details

November 21 – 8:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

VIL vs RM, La Liga 2020-21 Villarreal possible starting line-up vs Real Madrid:

Sergio Asenjo Andrés (GK), Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Mario Gaspar, Alfonso Pedraza, Manu Trigueros, Daniel Parejo, Vicente Iborra, Paco Alcacer, Gerard Moreno, Moi Gomez

VIL vs RM, La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid possible starting line-up vs Villarreal:

Thibaut Courtois (GK), Raphael Varane, Dani Carvajal, Casemiro, Ferland Mendy, Martin Odegaard, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr., Karim Benzema