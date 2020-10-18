VIL vs VAL Dream11 Predictions, La Liga 2020-21 Villarreal vs Valencia Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Villarreal will look to win their second game in three matches when they take on Valencia in their upcoming La Liga 2020-21 fixture on Sunday, October 18. The La Liga 2020-21 Villarreal vs Valencia fixture is scheduled to be played at the Estadio de la Cerámica. In the last outing, Villarreal played a goalless draw with Atletico Madrid whereas Valencia were handed a 2-0 defeat by Real Betis.

As per the league standings, Villarreal are fourth on the standing with eight points from five matches. On the other hand, Valencia are eighth with seven points from five games.

VIL vs VAL La Liga 2020-21, Villarreal vs Valencia Live Streaming

Villarreal vs Valencia match will not be telecasted in India. Viewers can watch the live streaming on the league's official Facebook page.

VIL vs VAL La Liga 2020-21, Villarreal vs Valencia: Match Details

October 18 - 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Estadio de la Cerámica.

La Liga 2020-21, VIL vs VAL Dream11 team for Villarreal vs Valencia

La Liga 2020-21, VIL vs VAL Dream11 prediction for Villarreal vs Valencia captain: Gomez

La Liga 2020-21, VIL vs VAL Dream11 prediction for Villarreal vs Valencia vice-captain: Maxi

La Liga 2020-21, VIL vs VAL Dream11 prediction for Villarreal vs Valencia goalkeeper: Asenjo

La Liga 2020-21, VIL vs VAL Dream11 prediction for Villarreal vs Valencia defenders: Gaspar, Albiol, Paulista, Gaya

La Liga 2020-21, VIL vs VAL Dream11 prediction for Villarreal vs Valencia midfielders: Kondogbia, Iborra, Parejo

La Liga 2020-21, VIL vs VAL Dream11 prediction for Villarreal vs Valencia strikers: Alcacer, Guedes, Maxi Gomez

La Liga 2020-21 Villarreal possible starting lineup vs Valencia: Asenjo; Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Parejo, Iborra; Moi Gomez, Alcacer, Chukwueze

La Liga 2020-21 Valencia possible starting lineup vs Villarreal: Domenech; Correia, Paulista, Diakhaby, Gaya; Wass, Kondogbia; Soler, Kang-in, Guedes; Maxi Gomez