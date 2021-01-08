Aston Villa-Liverpool FA Cup Game to Go ahead Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

Aston Villa’s FA Cup match against Liverpool will go ahead on Friday despite a coronavirus outbreak that has led to the club’s training ground being closed.

The third-round game was in doubt after Villa reported a large number of players and staff returned positive tests following routine testing on Monday.

There were more positive tests following checks on Thursday.

After another round of testing for COVID-19 , Villa confirmed that the game will be played.

Villa’s team for the game against Liverpool at Villa Park is set to be filled with players from the under-18s and under-23s squads.