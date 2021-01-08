1-MIN READ
Next Story
Aston Villa-Liverpool FA Cup Game to Go ahead Despite Coronavirus Outbreak
Villa Park (Photo Credit: AP)
Aston Villa and Liverpool's FA Cup at Villa Park will go ahead despite a coronavirus outbreak.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: January 08, 2021, 17:15 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Aston Villa’s FA Cup match against Liverpool will go ahead on Friday despite a coronavirus outbreak that has led to the club’s training ground being closed.
The third-round game was in doubt after Villa reported a large number of players and staff returned positive tests following routine testing on Monday.
There were more positive tests following checks on Thursday.
After another round of testing for COVID-19, Villa confirmed that the game will be played.
Villa’s team for the game against Liverpool at Villa Park is set to be filled with players from the under-18s and under-23s squads.