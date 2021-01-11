News18 Logo

Villa-Tottenham Game Off; Spurs To Play Fulham Instead
1-MIN READ

Tottenhams Premier League game against Aston Villa on Wednesday has been postponed, with Jose Mourinhos team instead facing Fulham on the same day.

LONDON: Tottenhams Premier League game against Aston Villa on Wednesday has been postponed, with Jose Mourinhos team instead facing Fulham on the same day.

Villa requested for its game against Tottenham to be rescheduled, the league said Monday, after a coronavirus outbreak at its training ground last week that led to 14 positive cases 10 among players.

The Tottenham-Fulham game, originally scheduled for Dec. 30, was postponed following an outbreak of the virus in the Fulham squad.

Because Fulham is now playing against Tottenham in midweek, its match against Chelsea scheduled for Friday has now been pushed back to Saturday.

