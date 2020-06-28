Vince Carter Retires: A 22-year Journey Covering an Unprecedented Four Different Decades

Vince Carter’s 22 seasons are the most in league history, and he became the first NBA player to appear in four different decades. Carter appeared in 1,541 NBA games, behind only Robert Parish (1,611) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,560) on the league’s all-time list.

Vince Carter made his retirement official on Thursday, announcing on his podcast that his 22-year NBA career has come to an end.

He started his career with Toronto, then played for New Jersey, Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Memphis, Sacramento and spent his final two seasons with Atlanta. His final season was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, and the Hawks won't be part of the 22 teams headed to Florida, next month for the planned resumption of NBA play.





Career Highlights

8-time NBA All Star (2000-2007)

Carter was selected with the 5th overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. He was subsequently traded to the Toronto Raptors on draft night, which is where Carter spent the first 6 ½ seasons of his career, blossoming into one of the league's biggest stars

Only NBA player to play 22 seasons

Carter became the first player in NBA history to appear in a game in four different decades

He ranks 19th on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 25,728 points

He played for the New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks

Carter retires with career averages of 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game

Carter is also in the top 10 in virtually every category in Raptors history, including points scored (4th), assists (6th), steals (5th), blocks (4th), field goals made (3rd) and 3-pointers made (5th)