Vince Carter Retires: A 22-year Journey Covering an Unprecedented Four Different Decades

Vince Carter made his retirement official on Thursday, announcing on his podcast that his 22-year NBA career has come to an end.

Vince Carter’s 22 seasons are the most in league history, and he became the first NBA player to appear in four different decades. Carter appeared in 1,541 NBA games, behind only Robert Parish (1,611) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,560) on the league’s all-time list.

He started his career with Toronto, then played for New Jersey, Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Memphis, Sacramento and spent his final two seasons with Atlanta. His final season was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, and the Hawks won't be part of the 22 teams headed to Florida, next month for the planned resumption of NBA play.

Career Highlights

8-time NBA All Star (2000-2007)

Carter was selected with the 5th overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. He was subsequently traded to the Toronto Raptors on draft night, which is where Carter spent the first 6 ½ seasons of his career, blossoming into one of the league's biggest stars

Only NBA player to play 22 seasons

Carter became the first player in NBA history to appear in a game in four different decades

He ranks 19th on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 25,728 points

He played for the New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks

Carter retires with career averages of 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game

Carter is also in the top 10 in virtually every category in Raptors history, including points scored (4th), assists (6th), steals (5th), blocks (4th), field goals made (3rd) and 3-pointers made (5th)

Awards

1  NBA Rookie of the Year

3  NBA Player of the Month

2  All-NBA

1  NBA Sporting News Rookie of the Year

2  NBA Rookie of the Month

1  Olympic Gold Medal

11  NBA Player of the Week

1  All-Rookie Team

Atlanta Hawks pay tribute to Vince Carter's stellar career

Over the last two years, Vince Carter has been a committed leader, respected mentor and influential example on the court, in the locker room and in the Atlanta community. Throughout his historic 22-year journey covering an unprecedented four different decades, his evolving career arc was perhaps like none other in league history – from Top 5 Draft Pick to Rookie of the Year to Slam Dunk Champion to superstar and eight-time All-Star to Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year and valuable role player. It’s an honor to the Hawks organization that he completed his Hall-of-Fame career wearing Atlanta across his chest and representing our city.

"I'm not going to say since March 11 (I knew I was going to retire), I'm not going to say since that day, but pretty close," Carter said. "Since the end of March -- we've talked about it -- I felt that it was pretty much over. That's kind of how I've handled it. It made for, if there was any disappointment because of the season or any of that, it was easier to put it aside and handle it that way. It's something bigger than my career," Carter said.

Carter scored 25,728 points in his career, 19th-most in NBA history.

(With inputs from AP, nba.com)

