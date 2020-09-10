SPORTS

Vincent Labrune Elected President Of French Soccer League

PARIS: Former Marseille president Vincent Labrune has been elected president of the French soccer league.

The LFP’s general assembly voted Labrune in on Thursday. The other candidate was 75-year-old Michel Denisot, formerly the president of Paris Saint-Germain who also worked for broadcaster Canal Plus.

I’m very honored to have been chosen, said Labrune, who was Marseille’s president from 2011-16. My watchword will be the unity which French soccer must rediscover.

There were tensions between former president Nathalie Boy de la Tour and the clubs, notably over the decision to cancel last season with 10 games remaining because of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  September 10, 2020
