1-min read

Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik Win Bronze Medals for India at Asian Wrestling Championships

Asian Wrestling Championships 2020: Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik ended up at the podium after winning their respective bronze medal bouts.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2020, 7:36 PM IST
Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik Win Bronze Medals for India at Asian Wrestling Championships
Vinesh Phogat (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi: Indian women wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik secured a bronze medal each in their respective weight categories at the Asian Wrestling Championships here on Friday.

While Vinesh defeated Thi Ly Kieu of Vietnam 10-0 in the 53kg bronze medal bout, Anshu got the better of Sevara Eshmuratova of Uzbekistan to finish on the podium.

Vinesh had earlier lost to Japanese nemesis Mayu Muakida to go out of the gold medal race.

