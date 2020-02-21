English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik Win Bronze Medals for India at Asian Wrestling Championships
Asian Wrestling Championships 2020: Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik ended up at the podium after winning their respective bronze medal bouts.
Vinesh Phogat (Photo Credit: PTI)
New Delhi: Indian women wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik secured a bronze medal each in their respective weight categories at the Asian Wrestling Championships here on Friday.
While Vinesh defeated Thi Ly Kieu of Vietnam 10-0 in the 53kg bronze medal bout, Anshu got the better of Sevara Eshmuratova of Uzbekistan to finish on the podium.
Vinesh had earlier lost to Japanese nemesis Mayu Muakida to go out of the gold medal race.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhutan's PM Urges Every Citizen to Adopt 'Stray Dogs' as Birthday 'Gift' to its King
- Video of Sidharth Shukla Sweating it Out in Gym Post Bigg Boss 13 Goes Viral, Watch Here
- Samsung Sent a Weird 1 Notification By Mistake, And People Started to See Conspiracies
- Google is Throwing Out Apps That Bother Users With Adverts; Almost 600 Have Been Binned
- Mentally Unsound Man Poses as Doctor, Prescribes Medicines to Patients in Madhya Pradesh