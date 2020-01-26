Vinesh Phogat Questions Selection System for Government Awards After Not Receiving Padma Shri
Vinesh Phogat cried foul about missing out on the list of Government awards and said the 'deserving get left out'.
Vinesh Phogat (Photo Credit: UWW)
New Delhi: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has questioned the selection system for the list of sportspersons who receive the Government awards every year after her name did not feature in the list, which was released on Saturday.
Phogat, who won bronze at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships, did not feature in the list of eight sportspersons who were awarded the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
In the year 2019, Phogat won two bronze medals (Asian and World Wrestling Championships) and two gold in Yasar Dogu International and Poland Open wrestling tournament in Warsaw.
In the beginning of this year, Phogat won gold in the Rome Ranking Series event and is one of the Indian wrestlers to have qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Based on her achivements, Phogat felt left out when not named for Government awards and took to Twitter to question the system.
"Every year our Government awards several sportspersons. These awards serve as great encouragement for sports and for athletes to continue chasing excellence.
"But it's also seen that numerous times these awards don't honour current achievements or instances of sporting success in the recent past. It's almost like the deserving get left out each time. This has been a pattern and the 2020 awards list is no different.
#Padmashree pic.twitter.com/lAOCjin2tl— Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) January 26, 2020
"Who decides who shall be awarded? Are there current or former athletes in the jury? How does it even work?
"At (sic) the end, it all just seems slightly unfair.!!!! #Padmashree" Phogat tweeted.
Here is the list of awardees for this year:
Padma Vibhushan
MC Mary Kom (boxing)
Padma Bhushan
PV Sindhu (badminton)
Padma Shri
Zaheer Khan (cricket)
Oinam Bembem Devi (football)
MP Ganesh (hockey)
Jitu Rai (shooting)
Tarundeep Rai (archery)
Rani Rampal (hockey)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 2: Word of Mouth Works in Favour of Kangana Ranaut's Film
- Donald Trump's New Space Force Logo is Eerily Similar to Star Trek's Starfleet Command
- India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online
- Pakistan Thump Sloppy Bangladesh for Twenty20 Series Win
- Twitter Brings Tricolor India Gate Emoji to Mark 71st Republic Day