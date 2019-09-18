Vinesh Phogat Seals 2020 Tokyo Olympics Berth, 1 Win Away From Bronze at World Wrestling Championship
The 25-year-old scored an impressive 8-2 win over the world championship silver medallist, American Sarah Hildebrandt.
Vinesh has Commonwealth Games and Asian Games titles to her name but is yet to win a medal at the Worlds.
Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan): India's star wrestler Vinesh Phogat (53kg) qualified for the 2020 Olympics after beating fancied American Sarah Hildebrandt in the World Championships here on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old scored an impressive 8-2 win over the world championship silver medallist to secure her place at the Tokyo Games. Vinesh will wrestle in the bronze-medal bout against Maria Prevolaraki of Greece later on Wednesday.
Earlier, she had stormed to a 5-0 win over Ukraine's Yuliya Khalvadzhy in the first round of repechage in the 53kg category to remain in contention for an Olympic quota and a bronze medal.
