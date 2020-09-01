Vinesh Phogat Tests Negative for Coronavirus After Undergoing Second Test

Vinesh Phogat has recovered from coronavirus as within a week of testing positive for the virus, she underwent a second test and her results came negative, the wrestler announced on Tuesday. Phogat, who was one of the Khel Ratna awardees in this year's National Sports Awards, had tested positive right before the virtual ceremony and couldn't attend it.

Phogat took to Twitter on Tuesday to express her happiness after recovering from coronavirus but added that she will continue to remain in isolation for some more time.

She tweeted, "I underwent a second COVID-19 test yesterday and am happy to report that I have received a negative result. While this is great news, I will be remaining in isolation as a precautionary measure. A big thank you to everyone for your prayers."

Phogat had tested positive when her sample was taken in Sonepat ahead of the National Sports Awards virtual ceremony and on Friday, she had confirmed that her results had returned positive.

The Asian and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist had been training at her village in Sonepat with coach Om Prakash and had even refused to attend the national camp Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was going to organise for the women wrestlers in Lucknow.

Last month, WFI announced the national women's camp in Lucknow and Phogat came out to say that she was not willing to travel for the camp and would rather continue to practice at home.

WFI had then expressed displeasure over Phogat's decision saying they were unaware of the kind of facilities the top wrestler had at her village and they were organising the camp to help the wrestlers only.

Phogat, along with four others, were unable to attend the National Sports Awards after testing positive for coronavirus.