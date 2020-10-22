Vinicius Junior's Lightning Fast Goal, Bayern Munich Rampant Form: All Statistics from Champions League Night

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 season's group stage kicked off on Tuesday night wherein Liverpool beat Ajax, Manchester United defeated PSG and Lionel Messi and Barcelona won. On Wednesday night, Real Madrid had a shock loss against Shakhtar Donetsk, Bayern Munich routed Atletico Madrid, Atalanta schooled FC Midtjylland, Manchester City beat Porto and coronavirus-impacted Inter Milan held Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2.

Real Madrid had two record scorers in the match but were unable to cut down the 3-0 deficit they had from the first half and ended up losing the match. Bayern Munich were simply unstoppable as they pumped goals after goals against a sturdy team like Atletico Madrid. Atalanta gave a 4-0 group stage welcome to debutants FC Midtjylland while Manchester City beat Porto with ease. Romelu Lukaku scored late as Inter Milan, who had their team depleted due to Covid-19, were able to hold off Borussia Monchengladbach.

Here are all the statistics from Wednesday's Champions League night:

- Vinicius Jr scored just 15 seconds after being substituted on for Real Madrid. Since Opta's full data for Champions League goal times (2006-07), Vinicius' is the fastest goal scored by a substitute.

- Luka Modric is only the fourth player to score for Real Madrid in the European Cup or Champions League aged 35 or older. The other three are Alfredo Di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas and Paco Gento.

- Real Madrid conceded three first half goals in a Champions League match for the first time since September 2005 (vs Lyon) while this is the first time it has happened at home in the tournament since February 2000 vs Bayern Munich.

- Sergio Aguero scored a goal in any competition after a gap of 231 days, which is the longest time gap between goals for either his club or country.

- Nicolas Tagliafico is the first Ajax player to score an own goal in Champions League since Vurnon Anita against Real Madrid in September 2010.

- Romelu Lukaku's nine games goal streak in European competition is the longest-ever such run by an Inter Milan player.

- Ilkay Gundogan's free kick goal against Porto is the sixth Manchester City have scored via direct free kicks since the start of last season. This was Gundogan's first while David Silva and Riyad Mahrez have scored twice each and one from Kevin de Bruyne.

- Bayern Munich have scored four and more goals in a game under Hansi Flick for the 20th time, the most of any team in the top five European leagues since he took charge in November 2019.