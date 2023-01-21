CHANGE LANGUAGE
Vinod Tomar, WFI Assistant Secretary Suspended by Sports Ministry
1-MIN READ

Vinod Tomar, WFI Assistant Secretary Suspended by Sports Ministry

By: Sports Desk

Edited By:

News18.com

Last Updated: January 21, 2023, 22:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and others during their ongoing protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and others during their ongoing protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The Sports Ministry has suspended all WFI ongoing activities and has also suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar

The Sports Ministry has suspended Assistant Secretary of WFI, Vinod Tomar with immediate effect, with the government-appointed oversight committee set to take charge of the wrestling body.

As per the latest developments with respect to the wrestlers’ protest, the government has decided to name a probe panel, comprising 3 members which will investigate the sexual harassment allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Sports Ministry has communicated to the Wrestling Federation of India on Saturday that after the government’s decision to appoint an oversight committee to investigate the allegations against WFI, the wrestling body have been directed to suspend all activities with immediate effect.

Once the oversight committee will formally take over the day-to-day functioning of the WFI, they will investigate the allegations against the body’s president.

In view of the direction to suspend all activities immediately, the Sports Ministry has asked WFI to also cancel the ongoing Ranking Tournament in Gonda, UP. The Ministry has directed WFI to return the entry fees charged to participants for the ongoing event

The ministry has also issued an order to suspend Vinod Tomar, to ensure proper functioning of WFI.

first published:January 21, 2023, 22:56 IST
last updated:January 21, 2023, 22:57 IST
