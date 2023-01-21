Vinod Tomar, WFI Assistant Secretary Suspended by Sports Ministry

The Sports Ministry has suspended Assistant Secretary of WFI, Vinod Tomar with immediate effect, with the government-appointed oversight committee set to take charge of the wrestling body.

As per the latest developments with respect to the wrestlers’ protest, the government has decided to name a probe panel, comprising 3 members which will investigate the sexual harassment allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Sports Ministry has communicated to the Wrestling Federation of India on Saturday that after the government’s decision to appoint an oversight committee to investigate the allegations against WFI, the wrestling body have been directed to suspend all activities with immediate effect.

Once the oversight committee will formally take over the day-to-day functioning of the WFI, they will investigate the allegations against the body’s president.

In view of the direction to suspend all activities immediately, the Sports Ministry has asked WFI to also cancel the ongoing Ranking Tournament in Gonda, UP. The Ministry has directed WFI to return the entry fees charged to participants for the ongoing event

The ministry has also issued an order to suspend Vinod Tomar, to ensure proper functioning of WFI.

