Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

'Viral' Somersaulting Kids Join SAI as Trainees

Jashika Khan, 11, and Mohammad Azajuddin, 12, whose video of doing somersaults and cartwheels went viral on social media will be joining the Sports Authority of India.

PTI

Updated:September 4, 2019, 11:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Viral' Somersaulting Kids Join SAI as Trainees
(Twitter Photo)
Loading...

Kolkata: The boy and girl in uniform, whose somersaults on their way to school, with bags on their backs, impressed none other than the great Nadia Comaneci, will now become full-time trainees at Sports Authority of India Eastern Centre.

The video of Jashika Khan, 11, and Mohammad Azajuddin, 12, somersaulting and cartwheeling went viral on social media after the five-time Olympic gold medallist gymnast Comaneci tweeted: "This is awesome".

Less than a week later, the two were on Wednesday called for a trial by the Eastern Centre of SAI.

"They are natural gymnasts. SAI wants kids like them who have keen interest and not just brought in forcefully. We are very happy to see their interest," SAI regional director Manmeet Singh Goindi told PTI.

"They will stay in the hostel. They will be provided all facilities like others. They will be trained by qualified gymnastic coaches. We are just sowing seeds. And we are hopeful of our success."

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also took note of Comaneci's praise for the duo and tweeted: "I'm happy that Nadia Comaneci tweeted it! As first gymnast who scored perfect 10.0 at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, and then, received six more perfect 10s to win three gold medals, it becomes very special. I've urged to introduce these kids to me.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram