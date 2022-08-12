Viral Twitter Thread Alleges 'Deceased' Fan of Lewis Hamilton is Alive And May Have Conned Mercedes F1 Team

A Twitter thread detailing how a terminally ill Formula 1 fan may have allegedly defrauded Mercedes who even invited him for a factory tour has gone viral days after it was revealed the man who claimed to be a 21-year-old has passed away.

As per a Twitter account going by the name Cytrus (@cytrusf1), the man who posed as a car crash survivor and claimed he has terminal cancer, faked the entire persona and is actually a healthcare worker.

He also alleged that the fan, who Cytrus claims is actually a 28-year-old man, has been repeatedly messaging people from fake accounts for garnering support.

I posted my @Centurionlewis thread a week ago. Since then, I’ve been a target of constant attacks, death threats, and much more. Let’s meet the person behind the @Centurionlewis profile – Liam. pic.twitter.com/GWkdgABHbN — Cytrus 🍋 (@cytrusf1) August 11, 2022

He also tagged the official Twitter handle of Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS urging them to set up a fund where fans can donate to people in need.

“I urge @MercedesAMGF1 and @formula1 to set up a fund where we F1 fans can donate to people in need – from social media bullying to illnesses like cancer. I also urge you- common F1 fans to be patient with anyone, no matter the fanbase,” the post read.

Mercedes is yet to respond to these claims.

Meanwhile, seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has vowed to always remain a positive voice once he retires.

“I’ll always be tapped into this sport, I’ll always be watching,” Hamilton told his former team-mate Heikki Kovalainen on streaming service ViaPlay.

“I’ll always want to be someone that’s being positive to whichever drivers that are here, good or bad, because you know how difficult it is to start, and how it can suck and how days can be good and how people can be negative about you. I don’t ever want to be one of those drivers that does that, because we’ve experienced that,” he added.

News18 cannot confirm the authenticity of these allegations. The story will be updated once there’s an official word from either Mercedes or F1 on the claims.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here