Viral Video of Neeraj Chopra Taking His Javelin from Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem | WATCH

Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal in the men’s javelin event at the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 87.58m, ending India’s 100-year wait for a medal in track and field events in Olympics.

The 23-year-old got a distance of 87.03m in his first throw itself and his gold medal-winning throw came in the 2nd attempt.

In fact, as it turned out, Neeraj’s first throw would have been enough for him to win the gold medal as the best of the rest of the competitors could not even exceed his first try in the finals.

In a recent interview, Neeraj revealed that he had taken the first throw hurriedly, adding that Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem was carrying his javelin.

“I was searching for my javelin at the start of the final in Olympics. I was not able to find it. Suddenly, I saw Arshad Nadem was moving around with my javelin. Then I told him, ‘Bhai give this javelin to me, it is my javelin! I have to throw with it’. He gave it back to me. That’s why you must have seen I took my first throw hurriedly," Neeraj told The Times of India.

After his comments, the video of the incident went viral on social media.

Watch the video here -

As for Arshad, the Pakistani came up with the best try of 85.16m. Germany’s Johannes Vetter recorded the best throw of 85.64m. But Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch (86.67m) and Vitezslav Vesely (85.44m) won silver and bronze respectively.

Neeraj’s gold medal capped off India’s best-ever haul at the Olympics with 7 medals at Tokyo 2020.

Ravi Dahiya won silver, so did Mirabai Chanu. Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu, and Bajrang Punia and Indian men’s hockey team got bronze medals.

