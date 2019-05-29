Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Virat Kohli meets Queen Elizabeth Ahead of 2019 ICC World Cup Opening Ceremony

All the 10 captains met Queen Elizabeth ahead of the start of the 2019 ICC World Cup Opening Ceremony.

News18 Sports

Updated:May 29, 2019, 9:57 PM IST
Virat Kohli meets Queen Elizabeth Ahead of 2019 ICC World Cup Opening Ceremony
Queen Elizabeth with all the 10 captains of the 10 teams (Photo Credit: AP)
London: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib posted a photo of the all the 10 participating teams, travelling together to attend the opening ceremony of the 2019 ICC World Cup.

In the photo, Virat Kohli (captain of India), Sarfraz Ahmed (captain of Pakistan), Faf du Plessis (captain of South Africa), Eoin Morgan (captain of England), Aaron Finch (captain of Australia), Mashrafe Mortaza (captain of Bangladesh), Kane Williamson (captain of New Zealand), Dimuth Karunaratne (captain of Sri Lanka), Jason Holder (captain of West Indies), can be seen posing with Gulbadin Naib (captain of Afghanistan).





The captains of the 10 teams made a stop over at the Buckingham Palace to meet Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry in the 1844 Room. The queen is hosting her annual garden party. All the captain greeted the Queen and Prince Harry ahead of the start of the 45-day tournament.

Over 4000 cricket fans have gathered at the London Mall, next to the Buckingham Palace, along with a billion viewers joining from around the world, as the event will be streamed live.

Andrew Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Shibani Dandekar are the hosts for the World Cup 2019 opening ceremony.

"The Opening Party will capture the very essence of what makes this tournament so special and will be hugely exciting for the fans that are lucky enough to attend but also across broadcast we will show the world what they have to look forward to over the next 45 days of cricket action," said Steve Elworthy, Managing Director of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

Click here for all the photos:

"The Mall, with Buckingham Palace in the background, is synonymous with some of the biggest events held in the UK and is instantly recognisable to everyone around the globe. It will be a fitting celebration of a World Cup, cricket and sport with diversity at its core," Steve Elworthy added.

The 2019 World Cup kicks off with hosts England taking on South Africa in the first game of 48, at The Oval in London.
