Virat Kohli Accidentally Aces the Crossbar Challenge, WATCH

Virat Kohli is the Indian men’s cricket team captain but he is very well known as a football enthusiast too. In the past, Kohli and several other cricketers have engaged in charity matches with television and Bollywood celebrities. Kohli is also the co-owner of Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa while the Indian men’s cricket team is known for having football-related activities in their warm-up sessions. Kohli is known as one of the better footballers in the Indian team and he proved it or not in a recent video of him hitting the crossbar.

Kohli and his team are preparing for the World Test Championship final next month and during one of the practice sessions, Kohli decided to warm up with football. In the video that he has posted on social media, he can be seen taking a curled strike aimed at the far post. However, it hits the crossbar just perfectly and with that, Kohli completely the famous crossbar challenge accidentally.

The crossbar challenge is a famous trend where one had to hit the top of the crossbar and get the ball to bounce back out instead of going inside the goal. Posting the video, Kohli captioned it as, “Accidental crossbar challenge (with a laughing emoticon)."

In the video, Kohli can be seen burying his face in his palms when he hits the crossbar.

On Tuesday, India footballer Pritam Kotal was all praise about Kohli and the impact he and Sunil Chhetri have had in terms of footballers taking their diet and fitness regime seriously.

“We were educated about a sportsman’s diet during our AIFF Academy days. Post 2015-16 I took it extremely seriously – that’s when the realisation crept in. I read about how Virat Kohli approaches his fitness, his training regime, diet, and how never ever he goes against the roadmap laid down by his personal trainer. Having Sunil-bhai (Chhetri) around helped as with his controlled diet plan, Sunil-bhai’s fitness and performances reached a different level. Both Virat and Sunil-bhai are the pioneers," Kotal said.

