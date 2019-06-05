Virat Kohli: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5

Virat Kohli is an Indian cricketer and the captain of the India team in the 2019 World Cup. He was born on November 5, 1988, in Delhi. He is 30 years of age. He is primarily a top-order right-hand batter and bowls right-arm medium.

He has played for the following cricket teams: India, Delhi, India Red, India Under-19s, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kohli has played in 227 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has scored 10,843 runs at an average of 59.57. His highest score is 183. He has scored 41 centuries and 49 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 4 wickets at an average of 166.25. His bowling economy rate is 6.22. His best bowling figure is 1/15.

Kohli made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Dambulla, August 18, 2008, and the last ODI he played was against Australia at Delhi, Mar 13, 2019.

This Virat Kohli: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 5, 2019.