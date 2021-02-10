Virat Kohli Doesn't Find Excuses, Love That About His Captaincy: Yohan Blake

Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake was all praise for Team India and captain Virat Kohli despite the team suffering a massive 227-run loss against England in the first Test in Chennai.

In a video message uploaded on his social media handles, Blake lauded Kohli for not finding any excuses for the defeat and accepting his team's mistakes.

"What I really love about Team India is that Virat Kohli doesn't find any excuses. That's what I really love about his captaincy, he took the blame for everything. He said the bowlers didn't find the right areas and that the batsmen were not as consistent. He said 'we got to go back to the drawing board and come back'. And that's what I love about Virat Kohli and his captaincy," the Jamaican sprinter said.

He also praised young Indian players Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant.

"And also, what stood out for me was Shubman Gill, he's a wonderful batsman. Of course, Rishabh Pant is excellent. Not every time he's going to put on a show but he's excellent for the game of Test cricket. That's why I love Test cricket, it mentally tests you. (Cheteshwar) Pujara in Australia showed that wonderful fight and that's what I love to see," he added.

Blake, a Jamaican sprinter, who won gold at the 100 m at the 2011 World Championships as the youngest 100m world champion ever, also lauded England team, their skipper Joe Root and veteran fast bowler James Anderson, who starred with the ball on the final day of the Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

"Woah! What a wonderful Test between England and India. I must say, 'Joe Root well played, England team well played'. Jimmy Anderson as usual...They say you get better with age, it is just a number. And 'Jimmy keeps on showing that. Well done Jimmy'.

The second Test, also in Chennai, will begin from Saturday and Blake recalled how India staged a stunning comeback in Australia after being all-out for 36 in the first Test and went on to win the four-Test series 2-1.

"Test cricket is absolutely the best. Second Test should be interesting, India was 1-0 down in Australia, they are 1-0 down at their home ground now. The second Test, I'm looking forward to it," said the 31-year-old.