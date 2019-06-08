Take the pledge to vote

Virat Kohli Fined Rs 500 for Washing His Car with Drinking Water at Gurugram House

Virat Kohli was fined after a domestic help was found cleaning a car with running water from a pipe outside his DLF Phase 1 residence in Gurugram, an official said.

PTI

Updated:June 8, 2019, 7:38 AM IST
Virat Kohli Fined Rs 500 for Washing His Car with Drinking Water at Gurugram House
File photo of Virat Kohli
Gurgaon: India cricket captain Virat Kohli has been fined by the Gurgaon Municipal Corporation for wastage of drinking water at his house in the city, officials said on Friday.

The Rs 500-fine was imposed after a domestic help was found cleaning a car with running water from a pipe outside Kohli's DLF Phase 1 residence here, an official said.

"A penalty of Rs 500 was immediately imposed as per rules on Wednesday and the fine amount was also remitted. The worker was using running water to clean the car, leading to wastage of water," Public Relation Officer, Gurgaon Municipal Corporation, S S Rohilla told PTI.

He said various teams of the civic body go around inspecting water wastage in the city and had taken cognisance of the matter. He added that Gurgaon has a canal-based water supply system.

"We issue advisories from time to time, requesting people to judiciously use drinking water. Whether supply water or ground water, if spent like this gets wasted. In this case, the worker could have used bucket instead of running water," the officer said.

He said this was not a standalone case in which penalty has been imposed for wasting water, adding lot of times people are found wasting water during gardening as well.

Kohli is currently in England where he is leading the Indian team in the Cricket World Cup.

