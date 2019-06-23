ICC Fine Virat Kohli 25 Percent of Match Fee for 'Excessive Appealing' and Fans Are Not Happy
Virat Kohli was fined 25 percent of his match fee for "excessive appealing" during India's World Cup match against Afghanistan
Virat Kohli was fined 25 % of his match fee for excessive appealing by ICC (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Team India skipper Virat Kohli was fined 25 percent of his match fee by the International Cricket Council on Sunday for "excessive appealing" in their 11-run win over Afghanistan in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Fans on social media though have not taken the news lightly.
Kohli also had one demerit point added to his disciplinary record as according to the ICC, he approached experienced Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar in an aggressive manner when appealing an lbw decision.
India were desperate for a breakthrough when Jasprit Bumrah struck Rahmat Shah on the pad and Kohli looked unhappy after the leg-before appeal was turned down.
“Saturday’s incident occurred in the 29th over of the Afghanistan innings, when Kohli advanced towards umpire Aleem Dar in an aggressive manner when appealing an lbw decision,” the governing body said in a statement.
The India captain was found to have breached the ICC code of conduct article relating to excessive appealing during an international match.
“Kohli admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad ... and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.” ICC added.
Even though the Indian captain accepted the fine, fans on social media were left fuming. Many even felt that the punishment was a bit 'harsh'.
“Kohli fined for excessive aggressive appealing”. Seems harsh! pic.twitter.com/qsulCk7Je5
— Derek Allen (@DerekAllen4) June 23, 2019
Virat Kohli fined 25% of the match fee for excessive appealing in the game vs Afghanistan!#hashtagcricket #INDvAFG #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/4qjwSNQB1J
— Hashtag Cricket (@hashtag_cricket) June 23, 2019
Kohli fined by ICC for excessive appealing. @ICC standing up to the @BCCI . That’s got to be a first. #CWC19 #INDvAG — Ray Bennison (@RayBennison1) June 23, 2019
Kohli has been fined 25% of his match fee for Excessive appealing during #INDvsAFG match #ViratKohli #WorldCup2019 #WC2019 pic.twitter.com/QsntWlXJXx — NandamuriBalakrishna(Fan)® (@ChowdaryPavan3) June 23, 2019
Kohli appealing excessively ICC: pic.twitter.com/HBfTqJ6t1u — Gold Monk (@GoldMonk2) June 23, 2019
After Fined 25% of match fees.... Virat Kohli: Galti ho gayi Sir pic.twitter.com/qodZIRImQl — Aainn se Abdus (@samadk29) June 23, 2019
Pic 1: Me every single with Topper. Pic 2: Me before exams with Topper. #Kohli pic.twitter.com/dfVZDswyH8 — Born Sinner (@BarbaadShayar) June 23, 2019
ICC: You're fined 25% of match fee#kohli: ye le BC pic.twitter.com/G1edxSz9ni — JohnnyBoy (@JohnnyBuoooy) June 23, 2019
Kohli can ban the ICC not the other way round — Slimsem (BaEmma) (@SlimSEM_) June 23, 2019
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Bollywood, Men Like Kabir Singh Are 'Passionate Lovers' But Women Are ‘Lunatics'
- Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani Film Earns Rs 42.92 Crore
- Salman Khan Plays Red Hands With Nephews Arhaan, Nirvaan, Ayaan in These Hilarious Videos
- Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Share the Most Adorable Kiss Ahead of Their Second Wedding
- Apple And Third Parties Cannot Access Your Health Data, Including Cycle Tracking For Women
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s