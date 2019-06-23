Take the pledge to vote

ICC Fine Virat Kohli 25 Percent of Match Fee for 'Excessive Appealing' and Fans Are Not Happy

Virat Kohli was fined 25 percent of his match fee for "excessive appealing" during India's World Cup match against Afghanistan

News18 Sports

Updated:June 23, 2019, 5:53 PM IST
Virat Kohli was fined 25 % of his match fee for excessive appealing by ICC (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Team India skipper Virat Kohli was fined 25 percent of his match fee by the International Cricket Council on Sunday for "excessive appealing" in their 11-run win over Afghanistan in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Fans on social media though have not taken the news lightly.

Kohli also had one demerit point added to his disciplinary record as according to the ICC, he approached experienced Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar in an aggressive manner when appealing an lbw decision.

India were desperate for a breakthrough when Jasprit Bumrah struck Rahmat Shah on the pad and Kohli looked unhappy after the leg-before appeal was turned down.

“Saturday’s incident occurred in the 29th over of the Afghanistan innings, when Kohli advanced towards umpire Aleem Dar in an aggressive manner when appealing an lbw decision,” the governing body said in a statement.

The India captain was found to have breached the ICC code of conduct article relating to excessive appealing during an international match.

“Kohli admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad ... and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.” ICC added.

Even though the Indian captain accepted the fine, fans on social media were left fuming. Many even felt that the punishment was a bit 'harsh'.

 

 

