Virat Kohli in Awe of Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Beast Mentality'

Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli said he is in awe of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo during an Instagram live.

Many supporters count Kohli and Ronaldo as the pinnacle in their respective sport, as both have led their nation to multiple glories on the field. When Kohli was asked during an Instagram live, any athletes male or female who when he sees playing, he looks in awe, the Indian named Ronaldo.

"There are lots of people who look extremely good on field but to turn up for big matches that regularly, Cristiano stands out," Kohli said.

Kohli then went onto recall a Champions League round of 32 match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid. Ronaldo's Juventus were triling 2-0 after the first leg and then scored a hat-trick to take his team through.

Ronaldo scored his 124th Champions League goal, which is the most ever, and equalled Lionel Messi with the most hat tricks scored in the Champions League.

"Like he went to Juventus and Champions League game, they lost 2-0 and then prior to return leg, he asked all his friends and family to come and watch the game saying "it is going to be a special night" and then to play like that, score a hat-trick and take them through, unbelievable." Kohli said.

Kohli added that Ronaldo's attitude is what spires him.

"That is beast mentality. I can literally count on fingers the number of people who can have that conviction to say something and then do it like that. That for me is extremely inspiring," Kohli said.