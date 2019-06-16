Out or Not Out? Virat Kohli Walks Without Waiting For Umpire Decision, Replays Prove Him Wrong

Riding Rohit Sharma's 24th ODI century, India reached a formidable total of 336/5 in the hotly anticipated encounter with Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday.

In a game that was briefly stopped owing to light showers, India was put to bat first after Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss. Sharma hit a memorable 140 off 113, but India's innings would probably be noted for another incident.

India captain Virat Kohli's dismissal in the 48th over became a talking point when he seemed to have nicked a bouncer from Mohammad Amir straight into Sarfaraz's gloves. The umpire did not give him out, but Kohli, in a display of sportsmanship, walked on his own accord.

However, replays showed that the ball was nowhere near Kohli's bat when it passed him. The 'snicko' confirmed as well that there was no edge, making Kohli's decision to walk a mystery. The cameras also caught Kohli's anger in the dressing room, presumably after he learnt he had not nicked the ball.

One possibility could be that Kohli heard a noise from his bat and thought he had edged the ball and hence walked. Kohli and MS Dhoni were later seen checking if the former's bat handle was loose.

Kohli departed after a fine innings, scoring 77 off 65. But his departure in the crucial death overs slowed down the final onslaught as Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav guided India to 336.

Earlier, Sharma and KL Rahul put up a 136-run opening stand, seeing off Pakistani seamers with ease. Rahul reached his third ODI fifty and was dismissed at 57 off 78.

For Pakistan, Amir was the pick among the bowlers again. He picked up three Indian wickets, including Kohli's bizarre dismissal, and gave away only 47 runs off his 10 overs.

The rain also delayed play for a while, but no overs were deducted once the showers subsided. However, when the play resumed, Kohli departed in odd fashion. His dismissal also sparked reactions on Twitter, with Indian fans wondering why he walked when the umpire did not even give him out. On the other hand, some Pakistani fans applauded his sportsmanship; others joked that he was afraid of facing Amir any further and hence he chose to walk.

Pakistan now need 337 from 50 overs, if rain does not stop play any further.

Umpire didn't give him out after edge but Kohli left the field, what a gentleman he is ♥️ virat.kohli https://t.co/EtTxqtpVhs — Ideal Cricket club (@IdealCricketClb) June 16, 2019

Virat Kohli didn't wanted to face Amir anymore that's why he didn't took the DRS. Thats fear #INDvsPAK #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/nzDubJYDpL — Shabana Mir (@ShabanaMir9) June 16, 2019

Virat Kohli trying too hard to win fairplay awards.. — Rat_sub (@raysubrata) June 16, 2019

Virat Kohli didn't wanted to face Amir anymore that's why he didn't took the DRS. That fear — Maleesha Malik (@Ayee_Jenai) June 16, 2019