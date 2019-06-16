Take the pledge to vote

Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record, Becomes Fastest to 11000 ODI Runs

Virat Kohli scored his 51st half-century as he became the fastest to score 11000 runs in one-day internationals.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 16, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record, Becomes Fastest to 11000 ODI Runs
Virat Kohli scored his 51st ODI fifty (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Manchester: Virat Kohli became the fastest player to reach 11000 one-day international runs as India face Pakistan in the 2019 ICC Cricket world Cup at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on Sunday.

Before the start of the match, the Indian captain was on 10943 runs in 221 innings, just 57 runs away from the mark. He blasted his 51st half-century to make history, by reaching the milestone in under 11 years and in 222 innings. Kohli incidentally already holds the record for fastest 10000, 9000 and 8000 ODI runs.

Kohli become only the third Indian and ninth overall to score 11000 ODI runs. On reaching 11,000 runs, Kohli beat Sachin Tendulkar - who previously held the record at 276 innings.

On his way to the record, Kohli also surpass Yuvraj Singh on the list of most runs scored by Indians at the World Cup. Kohli before the start of the match has 687 runs in 19 innings including 2 centuries and 2 half-centuries.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma struck his 24th ODI hundred as he and KL Rahul became the first Indian opening pair to have a hundred-run stand. The pair, opening together for the first time, broke a 23-year-old record set by Sachin Tendulkar and Navjot Singh Sidhu for the highest opening partnership in a World Cup match against Pakistan.

Rohit looked in sublime touch from the word go and brought up his third century in World Cups in vintage fashion. He got to his 100 in 85 balls, hitting nine fours and three sixes. Rahul gave him good company at the other end before being dismissed.

Rohit also got past MS Dhoni for the most number of sixes by an Indian batsman in international cricket when he hit Hasan Ali over the deep fine-leg boundary in the sixth over. This is also only the fourth time a hundred-run partnership has been forged by India batsmen against arch-rivals Pakistan in World Cups.

