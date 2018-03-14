Disappointed that we couldn't make it to the finals, but great courage shown by the boys! Congratulations on a splendid season to Sergio and the team. 👏 @FCGoaOfficial #ForcaGoa #WeTogether #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/M0EsUEu50k — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 13, 2018

FC Goa co-owner Virat Kohli sent a heartfelt message to the players after their 1-4 aggregate loss to Chennaiyin FC, which saw them crash out of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday.Chennaiyin FC outplayed FC Goa 3-0 with a dominant performance in the second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semifinal to advance to the final against Bengaluru FC. Indian cricket team skipper took to social media to applaud the players for their effort and his post read: "Disappointed that we couldn't make it to the finals, but great courage shown by the boys! Congratulations on a splendid season to Sergio and the team. 👏 @FCGoaOfficial #ForcaGoa #WeTogether #HeroISL"Jeje Lalpheklua, who struck twice, was the star of the match as he scored in the 26th and 90th minutes to guide CFC into its second ISL final. The Chennai side had won the title in 2015. Local lad Dhanapal Ganesh found the back of the net with a superb header in the 29th minute to put the team 2-0 ahead at the Nehru Stadium.Chennaiyin now face Bengaluru FC at the grande finale on March 17 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore. Bengaluru FC had beaten FC Pune City on 3-1 aggregate in the other double leg semifinals