English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Cricketnext
1-min read
Virat Kohli Sends Heartfelt Message to FC Goa Stars After They Crash Out of ISL Semis
FC Goa co-owner Virat Kohli sent a heartfelt message to the players after their 1-4 aggregate loss to Chennaiyin FC, which saw them crash out of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday.
File image of Virat Kohli watching an ISL match. (ISL Image)
New Delhi: FC Goa co-owner Virat Kohli sent a heartfelt message to the players after their 1-4 aggregate loss to Chennaiyin FC, which saw them crash out of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday.
Chennaiyin FC outplayed FC Goa 3-0 with a dominant performance in the second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semifinal to advance to the final against Bengaluru FC. Indian cricket team skipper took to social media to applaud the players for their effort and his post read: "Disappointed that we couldn't make it to the finals, but great courage shown by the boys! Congratulations on a splendid season to Sergio and the team. 👏 @FCGoaOfficial #ForcaGoa #WeTogether #HeroISL"
Jeje Lalpheklua, who struck twice, was the star of the match as he scored in the 26th and 90th minutes to guide CFC into its second ISL final. The Chennai side had won the title in 2015. Local lad Dhanapal Ganesh found the back of the net with a superb header in the 29th minute to put the team 2-0 ahead at the Nehru Stadium.
Chennaiyin now face Bengaluru FC at the grande finale on March 17 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore. Bengaluru FC had beaten FC Pune City on 3-1 aggregate in the other double leg semifinals
Also Watch
Chennaiyin FC outplayed FC Goa 3-0 with a dominant performance in the second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semifinal to advance to the final against Bengaluru FC. Indian cricket team skipper took to social media to applaud the players for their effort and his post read: "Disappointed that we couldn't make it to the finals, but great courage shown by the boys! Congratulations on a splendid season to Sergio and the team. 👏 @FCGoaOfficial #ForcaGoa #WeTogether #HeroISL"
Disappointed that we couldn't make it to the finals, but great courage shown by the boys! Congratulations on a splendid season to Sergio and the team. 👏 @FCGoaOfficial #ForcaGoa #WeTogether #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/M0EsUEu50k— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 13, 2018
Jeje Lalpheklua, who struck twice, was the star of the match as he scored in the 26th and 90th minutes to guide CFC into its second ISL final. The Chennai side had won the title in 2015. Local lad Dhanapal Ganesh found the back of the net with a superb header in the 29th minute to put the team 2-0 ahead at the Nehru Stadium.
Chennaiyin now face Bengaluru FC at the grande finale on March 17 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore. Bengaluru FC had beaten FC Pune City on 3-1 aggregate in the other double leg semifinals
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'India Can Become a Global Superpower by 2030 But Must Deal with a Rising China'
- 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched For Rs 81,490 in India
- Skippers to Give IPL Opening a Miss? BCCI to Pre-record Captain’s Pledge
- Panipat: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt to Star in Ashutosh Gowariker's Period Drama
- 3 Ways to be a Mindful Parent