Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Virat Kohli Sings National Anthem as He Attends Pro Kabaddi 2019 in Mumbai

Virat Kohli attended the opening day of the Mumbai leg of Pro Kabaddi 2019 and started the proceedings by singing the national anthem.

News18 Sports

Updated:July 27, 2019, 8:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Virat Kohli Sings National Anthem as He Attends Pro Kabaddi 2019 in Mumbai
Virat Kohli sang the national anthem at PKL 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Loading...

Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli made his presence felt as the Mumbai leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 began on Saturday with the home team U Mumba taking on Puneri Paltan in the 'Maharashtra derby'.

Kohli arrived for the opening day of the Mumbai leg ahead of the first match of the day and spoke about kabaddi and thanked the audience present at the NSCI stadium for the love and adulation.

The cricket superstar sang the national anthem with fervour ahead of the start of the clash between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan as all the players and officials stood on the mat.

Kohli was seen sitting at the sidelines of the action between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan and seemed to be enjoying the various raids and tackles he witnessed. Time and again as the camera panned on the superstar, he was seen marvelling at some of the brilliant moves by the kabaddi players.

Ahead of the match, PKL said in its statement that Kohli will be "cheering with the fans for the Maharashtra derby followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors."

The Mumbai leg of PKL 7 is set to conclude on August 2.

The second match of the day will be between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors and both teams will be looking for a second win in as many matches.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram