1-min read

Virat Kohli Thanks Sunil Chhetri, Wishes Indian Football Team All The Best For King's Cup

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli thanked Sunil Chhetri and Co. for their wish ahead of India's first match at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 4, 2019, 5:21 PM IST
Virat Kohli (left) thanked Sunil Chhetri for the wishes (Photo Credit: Reuters and AIFF)
Virat Kohli (left) thanked Sunil Chhetri for the wishes (Photo Credit: Reuters and AIFF)
Loading...

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli thanked the Sunil Chhetri and the Indian cricket team for their support ahead of their opening game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign.

Kohli took to twitter to share a similar message for the Indian football team, who also start their King's Cup campaign on the same day.

"Thank you #BlueTigers & wish you all the best for the upcoming King's Cup," Kohli tweeted.

India are participating in the King's Cup, one of Asia's oldest International tournaments, after a gap of 38 years. The tournament is also new head coach Igor Stimac's first international assignment after his appointment.

India will play the Caribbean nation Curacao in their first match of the 47th King's Cup at Buriram in Thailand on Wednesday.

In the message from the players of the Indian football team, Chettri along with Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, wished the Team India.

"I want to wish our Indian cricket team all the good luck for the World Cup. I'm sure you guys are going to do really well and bring the cup home," said central defender Sandesh Jhingan.

"Wishing you all the very best for the World Cup and we're pretty sure you will win it for us. Just play with your heart and make sure you make the country proud," said goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Two players from the Indian Women's football team, Dalima Chhibber and Aditi Chauhan also wished the 'Men in Blue' ahead of their first match of their ICC Cricket World Cup against South Africa at the Rose Bowl on Wednesday.


 
 

