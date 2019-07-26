Virat Kohli to Attend Pro Kabaddi League in Mumbai

Mumbai: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is scheduled to attend the opening day of the Mumbai leg of the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League here on Saturday.

Kohli will be witnessing the 'Maharashtra Derby' clash between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan, coached by former U Mumba captain Anup Kumar, the organisers said in a media release.

The batting superstar, who led India into the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup earlier this month, would be present at the NSCI Dome in Worli for the opening game which is to be followed by the clash between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors.

The Mumbai leg of PKL 7 is set to conclude on August 2.