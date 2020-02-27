'Virus is in China, Not Tokyo': Kiren Rijiju Feels 2020 Olympics Will Take Place Despite Coronavirus Fears
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju feels 2020 Tokyo Olympics will not be affected by the spread of coronavirus.
Kiren Rijiju (Photo Credit: @TourismGoa)
New Delhi: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said he expects this year's Tokyo Olympics to go ahead smoothly despite fears being expressed over the fate of the Games amid the novel coronavirus threat.
The Olympic Games are scheduled to be held in July-August this year but a senior IOC member Dick Pound has said that the event might have to be cancelled if the deadly coronavirus outbreak is not brought under control by May.
"Virus China mein hai, Tokyo mein Nahi (the virus is in China not Tokyo)," Rijiju said in response to questions about the Games on the sidelines of a workshop to sensitise Indian athletes about Japanese etiquette and culture here.
Rijiju said the current situation demands that nations come together to fight the crisis.
"We have to fight every situation together. I expect Tokyo Olympics to start July 24 on time and go ahead smoothly," he said.
"World is a community, we have to support each other," he added.
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far claimed over 2,000 lives.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Poses in Style with Adorable Pups for Calendar Shoot with Dabboo Ratnani
- Jacqueline Fernandez to Team up with 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Asim Riaz for Music Video
- Hotstar Hammered With 1-star Ratings After it Censored John Oliver’s Episode on PM Modi
- Ever Wondered How Apollo 13 Astronauts Saw The Moon? NASA Has a Video You Must See
- What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+