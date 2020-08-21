Virus Toll On Sports: 3,000-plus Football Games, Sport Cuts

The impact of the coronavirus on college athletics stretches from coast to coast, to schools big and small. Some of the details as compiled by The Associated Press.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Division I football games canceled or postponed, total: 1,171(asterisk)

Bowl Subdivision, total: 496.

FBS vs. FBS: 395.

FBS vs. FCS: 101.

Championship Subdivision, total: 776(asterisk).

FCS vs. FCS: 675.

FBS vs. FCS: 101.

Division II games canceled or postponed, total: 858(asterisk).

Division III games canceled or postponed, total: 1,085(asterisk).

((asterisk)-Includes games against opponents outside division.)

CONFERENCES STILL PLAYING

FBS: Atlantic Coast (plus Notre Dame), Big 12, Southeastern, American Athletic, Conference USA, Sun Belt. (Independents BYU, Army.)

FCS: Ohio Valley, Southern and Southland are allowing nonconference games.

Division II: None.

Division III: None.

NAIA: Great Plains, Heart of America, Kansas Collegiate, Mid-South (Sun Division only), North Star and Sooner Athletic (three conference games in fall and six in spring).

Junior college: None.

DROPPED SPORTS

NCAA and NAIA athletic teams eliminated because of budgetary cuts or school closures associated with the coronavirus pandemic through Aug. 21. (x-denotes school closure; y-effective in 2021) :

DIVISION I (73)

Baseball (3): Boise State, Chicago State, Furman.

Coed sailing (2): y-George Washington, y-Stanford.

Field hockey (1): y-Stanford.

Mens cross country (2): Akron, y-Connecticut.

Mens fencing (1): y-Stanford.

Mens golf (3): Akron, Dartmouth, Hampton.

Men’s gymnastics (1): y-Iowa.

Mens ice hockey (1): y-Alaska-Anchorage.

Mens lacrosse (1): Furman.

Mens lightweight rowing (1): Dartmouth.

Mens rowing (2): y-George Washington, y-Stanford.

Mens skiing (1): y-Alaska-Anchorage.

Mens soccer (2): Appalachian State, Cincinnati.

Mens squash (1): y-George Washington.

Mens swimming (5): y-Connecticut, Dartmouth, East Carolina, y-Iowa, Western Illinois.

Mens tennis (11): Appalachian State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, y-Connecticut, East Carolina, y-Iowa, y-George Washington, Green Bay, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Winthrop, Wright State.

Mens track (5): Appalachian State indoor only, Central Michigan indoor and outdoor, y-George Washington indoor only, Florida International indoor only.

Mens volleyball (1): y-Stanford.

Mens wrestling (2): Old Dominion, y-Stanford.

Softball (1): Wright State.

Synchronized swimming (1): y-Stanford.

Womens fencing (1): y-Stanford.

Womens golf (2): Dartmouth, Hampton.

Womens gymnastics (1): y-Alaska-Anchorage.

Womens rowing (2): y-Connecticut, y-Stanford.

Womens sailing (1): y-Stanford.

Womens skiing (1): y-Alaska-Anchorage.

Womens squash (2): y-George Washington, y-Stanford.

Womens swimming (5): Boise State, Dartmouth, East Carolina, y-Iowa, Western Illinois.

Womens tennis (9): Akron, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, East Carolina, Green Bay, Maryland-Eastern Shore, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Winthrop, Wright State.

Womens water polo (1): y-George Washington.

DIVISION II (58)

Baseball (1): x-Urbana.

Equestrian (1): Tiffin.

Football (2): Florida Tech, x-Urbana.

Mens basketball (2): Notre Dame De Mur, x-Urbana.

Mens cross country (3): Notre Dame De Mur, Rollins, x-Urbana.

Mens golf (4): Notre Dame De Mur, Roberts Wesleyan, St. Edwards, x-Urbana.

Mens lacrosse (1): Notre Dame De Mur.

Mens soccer (3): Notre Dame De Mur, St. Edwards, x-Urbana.

Mens swimming/diving (2): Tiffin, x-Urbana.

Mens tennis (6): Alabama-Huntsville, College of Staten Island, Concord, Roberts Wesleyan, St. Edwards, Sonoma State.

Mens track (1): Notre Dame De Mur.

Mens volleyball (1): x-Urbana.

Mens wrestling (1): x-Urbana.

Softball (2): Notre Dame De Mur, x-Urbana.

Womens acrobatics/tumbling (1): x-Urbana.

Womens basketball (2): Notre Dame De Mur, x-Urbana.

Womens bowling (1): Lincoln University.

Womens cross country (3): Notre Dame De Mur, Rollins, x-Urbana.

Womens golf (2): St. Edwards, x-Urbana.

Womens gymnastics (1): Seattle Pacific.

Womens lacrosse (1): x-Urbana.

Womens rowing (1): Nova Southeastern.

Womens soccer (2): Notre Dame De Mur, x-Urbana.

Womens swimming/diving (2): Tiffin, x-Urbana.

Womens tennis (8): Alabama-Huntsville, College of Staten Island, Concord, Fayetteville State, Holy Family, Roberts Wesleyan, St. Edwards, Sonoma State.

Womens track (1): Notre Dame De Mur.

Womens volleyball (2): Notre Dame De Mur, x-Urbana.

Womens water polo (1): Sonoma State.

DIVISION III (60)

Baseball (1): x-MacMurray.

Coed sailing (1): UMass-Dartmouth.

Equestrian (1): UMass-Dartmouth.

Field hockey (1): Becker.

Football (1): x-MacMurray.

Mens basketball (2): Johnson & Wales-Denver, x-MacMurray.

Mens cross country (4): Elmira, Johnson & Wales-Providence, Johnson & Wales-Denver, x-MacMurray.

Mens golf (5): Earlham, Johnson & Wales-Denver, Johnson & Wales-Providence, x-MacMurray, UMass-Dartmouth.

Mens lacrosse (3): Becker, Johnson & Wales-Denver, UMass-Dartmouth.

Mens lightweight rowing (1): North Park.

Mens polo (1): Roger Williams.

Mens soccer (2): Johnson & Wales-Denver, x-MacMurray.

Mens swimming (1): UMass-Dartmouth.

Mens tennis (6): Blackburn, Centenary, Earlham, Fontbonne, Johnson & Wales-Providence, UMass-Dartmouth.

Mens track (1): Johnson & Wales-Denver, Mens wrestling (1): x-MacMurray.

Mens volleyball (1): Johnson & Wales-Providence.

Softball (1): x-MacMurray.

Womens basketball (2): Johnson & Wales-Denver, x-MacMurray.

Womens cross country (4): Elmira, Johnson & Wales-Denver, Johnson & Wales-Providence, x-MacMurray.

Womens golf (5): Earlham, Elmira, Johnson & Wales-Denver, Johnson & Wales-Providence, x-MacMurray.

Womens lacrosse (1): Johnson & Wales-Denver, Womens rowing (1): Ohio Wesleyan.

Womens soccer (2): Johnson & Wales-Denver, x-MacMurray.

Womens swimming (1): UMass-Dartmouth.

Womens tennis (6): Blackburn, Centenary, Earlham, Fontbonne, Johnson & Wales-Providence, UMass-Dartmouth.

Womens track (1): Johnson & Wales-Denver, Womens volleyball (1): x-MacMurray.

Womens volleyball (1): Johnson & Wales-Denver.

Womens wrestling (1): x-MacMurray.

NAIA (29)

Mens basketball (2): x-Holy Family, JWU-North Miami.

Mens bowling (1): x-Holy Family.

Mens cross country (2): x-Holy Family, JWU-North Miami.

Mens golf (1): JWU-North Miami.

Mens soccer (2): x-Holy Family, JWU-North Miami.

Mens track (4): x-Holy Family, JWU-North Miami.

Mens volleyball (1): Briar Cliff.

Softball (1): x-Holy Family.

Womens basketball (2): x-Holy Family, JWU-North Miami.

Womens bowling (1): x-Holy Family.

Womens cheer (1): Briar Cliff.

Womens cross country (2): x-Holy Family, JWU-North Miami.

Womens ice hockey (1): Providence (Mont.)

Womens soccer (2): x-Holy Family, JWU-North Miami.

Womens track (4): x-Holy Family, JWU-North Miami.

Womens volleyball (2): x-Holy Family, JWU-North Miami.

Notes: Brown University reduced its number of sports from 38 to 32 in a move unrelated to the coronavirus outbreak. Taylor University (Indiana) dropped mens and womens tennis and womens lacrosse in a March 11 announcement unrelated to the outbreak.

