Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Vishnu Saravanan, Sailing

Hailing from Mumbai, Maharashtra, the 22-year-old Vishnu Saravanan will represent India in Sailing (Laser Standard) at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Taking to sailing from a young age and being inspired by his father Major Ramachandran Saravanan, who was a sailor himself, Vishnu aims at fulfilling his father’s dream who couldn’t make it as a professional sailor.

Participating in sailing tournaments from the age of just 11, Vishnu is no stranger to deep waters and with the guidance of his father, the he has come a long way.

Other than competing professionally, Vishnu joined the Indian Army as a Naib Subedar, which played a crucial role in his career.

Age - 22

Sports/Discipline - Sailing

Working Ranking - 326

First Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020

Major Achievements

India International Regatta

Gold - International Regatta, 2018

International Regatta, 2018 Gold - International Regatta, 2016

International Regatta, 2016 Gold - International Regatta, 2014

ASAF Youth Regatta

Silver – Laser Radical, 2016 Hong Kong

ASAF Youth Sailing Cup

Silver – Laser Radical, 2016, Krishnapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)

U-21 Championship

Bronze – U-21 European Championship, 2019 Dziwnow (Poland)

U-21 World Championships

Bronze - ILCA U-21 World Championships, 2019 Croatia

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

He punched his ticket for the Tokyo Olympics after qualifying in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers Tournament. He was placed third on the day before the summit clash and finished second to make the cut.

Recent Performances

Vishnu had participated in the 2018 Asian Sailing Championship in Jakarta where he finished 12th in the Laser Standard category, followed by competing in the Laser Standard World Championship in Poland, where he was 61st. His last performance was in the Mussanah Open Championship in Oman where Vishnu claimed silver.

