Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Vishnu Saravanan, Sailing

Hailing from Mumbai, Maharashtra, the 22-year-old Vishnu Saravanan will represent India in Sailing (Laser Standard) at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Taking to sailing from a young age and being inspired by his father Major Ramachandran Saravanan, who was a sailor himself, Vishnu aims at fulfilling his father’s dream who couldn’t make it as a professional sailor.
Participating in sailing tournaments from the age of just 11, Vishnu is no stranger to deep waters and with the guidance of his father, the he has come a long way.
Other than competing professionally, Vishnu joined the Indian Army as a Naib Subedar, which played a crucial role in his career.
Age - 22
Sports/Discipline - Sailing
Working Ranking - 326
First Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020
Major Achievements
India International Regatta
- Gold - International Regatta, 2018
- Gold - International Regatta, 2016
- Gold - International Regatta, 2014
ASAF Youth Regatta
Silver – Laser Radical, 2016 Hong Kong
ASAF Youth Sailing Cup
Silver – Laser Radical, 2016, Krishnapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)
U-21 Championship
Bronze – U-21 European Championship, 2019 Dziwnow (Poland)
U-21 World Championships
Bronze - ILCA U-21 World Championships, 2019 Croatia
Tokyo Olympics Qualification
He punched his ticket for the Tokyo Olympics after qualifying in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers Tournament. He was placed third on the day before the summit clash and finished second to make the cut.
Recent Performances
Vishnu had participated in the 2018 Asian Sailing Championship in Jakarta where he finished 12th in the Laser Standard category, followed by competing in the Laser Standard World Championship in Poland, where he was 61st. His last performance was in the Mussanah Open Championship in Oman where Vishnu claimed silver.
