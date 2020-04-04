SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Vishwanathan Anand, Koneru Humpy to Play Online Exhibition Event to Raise Funds for Fight Against Coronavirus

File photo of Vishwanathan Anand. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

File photo of Vishwanathan Anand. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Vishwanathan Anand, Koneru Humpy and four others will take on players from across the world on chess.com.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 7:35 PM IST
Chennai: Former world champion Viswanathan Anand and five other leading Indian players will compete in an online chess exhibition on April 11 to raise funds for country's fight against COVID-19.

The Indians will take on players from across the world on the portal chess.com.

Apart from Anand, India No.2 Vidit S Gujrathi, P Harikrishna, Baskaran Adhiban (all Grandmasters) and the country's top two women players-Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika will compete on 20-board event.

The event will be streamed live on chess.com/tv, where all donations made will be sent to the PM's CARES Fund.

Anand, who is stuck in Germany owing to the travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, tweeted: "Please support the Indian Chess Community's support towards Covid 19 relief."

To participate in the event, players must have a Chess.com blitz or FIDE standard rating of under 2000 and will be required to make a donation during the registration process.

A guaranteed game against Anand requires a minimum donation of USD 150. However, a USD 25 registration fetches the chance to play any two of the six Indian stars (one of whom may be Anand).

Just five spots are left to play against Anand.

Besides, the three biggest donors will get to play against Anand on additional boards during the live stream on chess.com/tv.

"It is a privilege that we can play our sport from home and collect funds for a good cause," Harika told PTI.

On his part, the Chennai-based Adhiban said, "I am excited about the event. I am happy to support a good cause.

