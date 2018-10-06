English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Visiting FC Goa Beat Defending ISL Champions Chennaiyin FC 3-1
FC Goa handed defending champions Chennaiyin FC a 3-1 defeat in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.
Image: @IndSuperLeague
Chennai: FC Goa handed defending champions Chennaiyin FC a 3-1 defeat in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.
The attacking Goa side capitalised on the home team's defensive lapses to score one goal in the first half and added two more in the second to earn full points after drawing its opener against NorthEast United FC.
The visitors broke through in the 12th minute with Edu Bedia finding the back of the net. He latched on to a ball played in from the right and slotted it past the CFC goalkeeper Karanjit Singh as the defence made a mess of things.
The strike stirred Chennaiyin into action as they pressed forward with Raphael Augusto at the centre of things. However, a goal kept eluding the 'blue shirts'.
The score stayed 1-0 in favour of Goa at half-time.
Chennaiyin began the second half in right earnest with Gregory Nelson on the charge.
Goa went 2-0 ahead in the 53rd minute when the prolific Ferran Corominas scored. Sloppy defending from Chennaiyin allowed Sergio Lobera's men the leeway.
From a Chennaiyin throw-in from near their goal, Seriton Fernandes won the ball from the rival defender and passed it to an unmarked Corominas, who tapped it in for his third of the season.
Down by two goals and needing to score desperately, CFC went all out but were kept at bay by the Goa defence despite an error here and there.
In the 67th minute, Augusto missed a chance to score as he shot a pass from Jeje over the crossbar.
Goa made it 3-0 against the run of play when Senegal's Mourtada Fall headed home a pass from Corominas in the 80th minute.
Chennaiyin FC pulled one back in the dying minutes to open their account for the season after Eli Sabia headed in a pass from Andrea Orlandi.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
