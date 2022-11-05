Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Launches PKL Unplugged

Vivo Pro Kabaddi League has always prioritised deep engagement with vivo PKL fans. As part of its constant extension of this commitment, the League has decided to take fan engagement to the next level during the ongoing vivo PKL Season 9.

With the action on the mat mesmerising one and all around the world, kabaddi lovers will get a special insight into the lives and minds of their favourite vivo PKL stars off the mat in the League’s new digital property – vivo PKL Unplugged.

ALSO READ: PKL 9: Akash Shinde Stars as Puneri Paltan Register Victory Over UP Yoddhas

Exclusively available on the vivo PKL App and the website, vivo PKL Unplugged will consist of several exciting segments such as the Ultimate Panga Fan, Mazedaar Panga, Coach ki Soch and Rapid Fire Raid.

Here’s a look at the teaser of PKL Unplugged:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pro Kabaddi (@prokabaddi)

The Ultimate Panga Fan series will provide a never-before opportunity for kabaddi fans to express their love for their favourite teams and players, while, the stars will also be seen entertaining the fans through trending challenges and snappy rapid fires. In addition, kabaddi fans will get a chance to hear from all 12 Head Coaches about the nitty-gritties of coaching and their side of the story.

Speaking about the launch of PKL Unplugged, Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, vivo Pro Kabaddi League said, “With increasing ascriptive stature of PKL athletes, we realise that fans want to see and engage with their PKL heroes beyond the mat as well. That’s why vivo PKL Unplugged is a special initiative for us as this will give the fans a brilliant chance to get to know the persona behind the superstars that they are. This is a new journey for us and we will keep looking to come up with out-of-the-box initiatives for our fans in the future.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pro Kabaddi (@prokabaddi)

The ongoing Season 9 of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League was launched at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru on 7 October 2022 and was conducted there till 26 October 2022, after which the League moved to the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune on 28 October 2022.

The third leg of the tournament will be held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad from 18 November 2022 to 10 December 2022 before the Playoffs and the Final.

While, fans can enjoy all the PKL9 matches live after booking tickets on BookMyShow, they now also have an opportunity to tune into PKL Unplugged at: https://www.prokabaddi.com/pkl-unplugged or can follow live updates on vivo Pro Kabaddi league, at www.prokabaddi.com, via the Official ProKabaddi app or by following @prokabaddi on Instagram, Youtube, Facebook and Twitter.

Read all the Latest Sports News here