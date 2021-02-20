VLL vs RMA Dream11 Predictions, La Liga 2020-21 Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Real Madrid will be aiming to make it four wins on the bounce and they will look to gain ground at the tip pf the table when they head across to the Jose Zorrilla to lock horns against Real Valladolid in La Liga this weekend.

It has been a difficult campaign for Real Madrid as they have been plagued with inconsistent form and constant injury have impeded their defence of the title. However, Zidane’s side has been building some momentum as they have beaten Huesca, Getafe and Valencia in their last three games. They will aim to reduce the gap to leaders Atletico Madrid to six points and they can reduce their chance with another victory.

Real Valladolid, on the other hand, are battling it out to survive in the top flight. They are currently 18th in the table and are level on points with Eibar on 17th. A win here is crucial as it could see them steer clear of the drop zone.

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid game will commence at 01:30 AM IST.

Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid match will not be shown on any TV Channel in India. Viewers can live stream on La Liga Facebook page.

Sunday, February 21 – 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Captain: Karim Benzema

Vice-captain: Sergi Guardiola

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Ferland Mendy, Nacho Fernandez, Joaquin Fernandez, Bruno Gonzalez

Midfielders: Fede, Kike Perez, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric

Strikers: Karim Benzema, Sergi Guardiola

VLL vs RMA La Liga 2020-21 Real Valladolid possible starting line-up vs Real Madrid: Jordi Masip; Nacho Martinez, Joaquin Fernandez, Bruno Gonzalez, Luis Perez; Jota, Fede, Kike Perez, Fabian Orellana; Shon Weissman, Sergi Guardiola

VLL vs RMA, La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid possible starting line-up vs Real Valladolid: Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Nacho Fernandez, Raphael Varane, Lucas Vazquez; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema