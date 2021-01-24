Volandri Replaces Barazzutti As Italy's Davis Cup Captain

ROME: Former top-25 player Filippo Volandri was named Italys Davis Cup captain on Saturday, ending Corrado Barazzutti’s 20-year run in charge.

Barazzutti had also previously been Italys Fed Cup captain, a role he ceded to Tathiana Garbin in 2016 after coaching the women’s team to four titles. Barazzutti played on Italys team that won the Davis Cup in 1976.

The 39-year-old Volandri had been Italys national technical director since 2018.

Italian tennis will always be grateful to Corrado Barazzutti for his extraordinary contribution to our movement, first as a player and then as a coach, said Italian Tennis Federation president Angelo Binaghi.

Italys team appears to have a bright future with players like Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini, Lorenzo Sonego and Lorenzo Musetti.

At such an important moment for my coaching career I want to thank Corrado, who in 2001 when he was just named captain let me debut in the Davis Cup even though I was still a kid, Volandri said. I hope Im able to honor what he did in this position.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports