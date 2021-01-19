Vols Schedule News Conference Amid Reports Pruitt Fired

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.: Tennessee has scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference to address leadership changes related to its football program amid reports coach Jeremy Pruitt has been fired after three seasons.

The university has been conducting an internal investigation since at least the middle of November into allegations of recruiting violations

Several news outlets have reported that Pruitt has been fired for cause after going 16-19 in three seasons.

Chancellor Donde Plowman, athletic director Phillip Fulmer and university President Randy Boyd will be at the news conference.

Firing Pruitt means Tennessee will be looking for its fourth different coach since the Vols last won the Southeastern Conference Eastern Division title.

Pruitt went 3-7 in an SEC-only season with each loss by double digits. Tennessee had been picked to play in the Liberty Bowl but withdrew a day later after a batch of positive COVID-19 results, including Pruitt.

Pruitt ends a tenure that started after a tumultuous coaching search highlighted by Tennessee replacing John Currie as athletic director with Fulmer.

