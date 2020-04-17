SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Von Miller Becomes 2nd NFL Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Von Miller (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Von Miller (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Denver Broncos' Von Miller's agent said the NFL player was at home resting and 'in good spirits'.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 9:36 AM IST
Los Angeles: Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the second NFL player to be hit with the disease which has caused a pandemic.

Miller's agent Joby Branion told the NFL Network television network Miller was resting at home and is "in good spirits." He added that Miller plans to speak publicly on Friday.

Miller is the second active NFL player known to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen revealed that he is recovering from Covid-19 after also testing positive.

Allen said he has since gotten over his virus symptoms, one of which included losing his sense of taste.

