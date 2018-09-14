GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
WADA Committee Recommends Reinstatement of Russia's Anti-doping Agency

WADA said the committee had reviewed a letter from the Russian sports ministry it said had "sufficiently acknowledged the issues identified in Russia," thus fulfilling the first of two remaining criteria for its reinstatement.

Reuters

Updated:September 14, 2018, 10:55 PM IST
Image credit: Reuters
The World Anti-Doping Agency said on Friday that its compliance review committee (CRC) had recommended the reinstatement of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA, which has been suspended since 2015 over alleged state-backed doping.

"For the second outstanding criterion, the CRC accepted that the new commitment to provide access to the data and samples in the Moscow laboratory to WADA via an independent expert would be sufficient to justify reinstatement..." WADA added.

WADA's executive committee will meet on Sept. 20 to review RUSADA's efforts towards reinstatement.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
